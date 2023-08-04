Seven injured in multi-car crash near Dannevirke

17:14, Aug 04 2023
The road is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Stuff
Seven people have been injured after three vehicles collided in Tararua.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to State Highway 2/Napier Rd, between Woodville and Dannevirke, just after 3.30pm on Friday.

One person was in a serious condition and six people had moderate injuries.

The road was closed and motorists should avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene about 3.38pm and responded with a chopper, two ambulances and rapid response vehicle.

Two patients were being taken to Palmerston North Hospital – one in a serious condition via helicopter and one in a moderate condition via ambulance.