Man 'lures' victim to church car park and attacks him with hammer

The victim suffered signifiant injuries after he was hit twice in the head with a hammer.

A man impersonating his girlfriend lured a car owner to a church car park and then attacked him with a hammer to steal his vehicle.

Luke Richards struck his victim twice in the head while he was in the car, causing serious injuries.

With the help of his former partner and friend, they took the victim’s vehicle after the man managed to push the door open and flee.

The car was taken so Richards’ male accomplice could swap it for his own vehicle, which had been taken to pay a debt.

At the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, Richards was sentenced to more than six years’ imprisonment for his part in the aggravated robbery.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Luke Richards and two others asked the man to meet them at a car park in Feilding. (file photo)

The court heard the “serious violent offending” took place in Feilding on November 26, 2022.

Richards arranged to meet the victim “under false pretences” pretending to be his now ex-partner.

After sending the victim a text to meet at a church car park, the two men approached his car.

The woman used her vehicle to “box” the victim in.

After smashing the driver’s window, Richards struck the man in the face and back of the head with the hammer.

The trio then took the vehicle to a rural property outside Feilding, before arranging for it to be swapped for the other car.

The victim was left with several complex fractures and now had limited vision in his right eye.

The court heard he suffered panic attacks, had PTSD and lost his job as a metal fabricator and welder.

He was now on ACC and worried about his future.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said Richards must take some responsibility for the attack.

He had previous convictions for violent offending and the impact of this assault had been “extensive and severe”.

She acknowledged Richards experienced violence as a child, and was exposed to drugs from a young age.

He was also violently attacked in June 2022 while serving a sentence of home detention at his father’s place.

Two people had been convicted for that assault.

But, on deciding Richards’ sentence, Edwards said the victim was left with “irreversible and permanent” damage and suffered regular headaches and fatigue.

He required ongoing medical treatment and was concerned about his ability to work given the loss of vision in his right eye.

It was also clear the violence was “solely” Richards’ responsibility.

She allowed discounts for his guilty plea and background, but applied an uplift for his previous history, ending on a sentence of six years and four months in jail.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray said his client accepted the offending was a “brutal attack” with “serious violence”.

He acknowledged it would have had a profound impact on the victim, but said it was a “relatively brief” incident, both in its “conception and execution”.

He said his client accepted the offending would result in a lengthy term of imprisonment and had engaged in counselling.

“He’s plainly a product of his environment.”

As Richards was led away, he waved goodbye to a woman who was crying in the public gallery.

Given the lengthy sentence, reparation was not “realistic”, Edwards said.