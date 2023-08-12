Shooting highlights ongoing 'historical' tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power

Black Power and Mongrel Mob have come together many times to address tensions (file photo).

The fatal shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in Palmerston North has the community fearing tensions will flare as the young father’s tangi comes to an end.

Hori Gage, 26, was found with critical injuries on his driveway on Sunday. He died at the scene on Croydon Ave in Highbury.

But the region’s top cop says they’re taking action to disrupt gang activity and will not tolerate illegal behaviour in the city.

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said extra police had been bought in to the area and this would continue into the weekend.

“Our goal is to remove any and all illegal firearms in their possession, disrupt their activity, de-escalate the threat they pose to each other and minimise the risk to the community, keeping everyone safe.

David Dawson, who discovered the body of Wallace Whatuira, speaks to about 300 residents in Highbury about gang tensions after the 2002 shooting.

“I know that a big part of discouraging some of that behaviour, and reassuring our community, is for people to see our increased presence and that is what we are focused on.

“We have extra staff, we are well-organised with a plan, and we’re taking action.”

He said those police he had already spoken to knew they were invoking new legislation that gave them additional search powers and that was having a “positive” effect.

“While we are seeing a suppression in gang movement around the city, those we have stopped, spoken to and searched have acknowledged we are using the new law, so they are aware.”

Grantham wanted to thank those who had provided police with information on the homicide and said no piece of information was too small.

Supplied Hori Gage died last Sunday after he was fatally shot in Palmerston North.

“I also [want to] thank our police team, the investigators [who are] well-involved in solving all the crimes from last Friday through to the shooting on Sunday.

“I’m confident they will solve these crimes.”

Stuff also understands senior members of the Black Power and Mongrel Mob were working with local iwi representatives to set up a meeting between the two gangs.

A source, who did not want to be named, said they had reached out to the local chapters’ captains because they did not want to see any further violence.

Gage was the latest victim in more than two decades of feuding between the two gangs in the area.

Breakfast Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam says "tough is not enough".

In 2002, 16-year-old Black Power prospect Wallace Whatuira was killed on Coventry St – just metres away from the scene of Sunday’s shooting.

Wallace was found dead on the front lawn of a house on Waitangi Day.

In a strange coincidence, Sunday was also the eighth anniversary of the death of Wallace’s half-brother Samuel Culling.

Culling, also known as Samuel Badawi, was the son of John Whatuira, the former leader of the Palmerston North chapter of Black Power.

His body was found dumped in Taieri Court on the morning of August 6, 2015.

Mongrel Mob member Hemi Te Poono​ went on trial accused of the murder, but he was acquitted by a jury in November 2016.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Daniel Jordan Rei admitted shooting James Poto Whatuira but said it was in self-defence at his 2016 trial. (file photo)

The Crown alleged Te Poono had shot Culling in the back of the head at close range with Culling's own sawn-off 12-gauge shotgun on August 5, 2015.

But a jury took just 90 minutes to decide their not-guilty verdict.

Further devastation had already hit the Whatuira family in January 2015 when Culling’s uncle James Poto Whatuira was shot at his home on Ormond St in Woodville.

The house was the target of arson a month later.

Five people - Daniel Jordan Rei, Troy Marcus Simmons, Scott Gareth Simmons, Michael Bob Fiti and William Robert Hartley - were charged with either murder or being a party to the 49-year-old’s murder.

The sister of Black Power prospect Wallace Whatuira responds angrily to a speaker addressing residents at a meeting shortly after the 2002 shooting. She wears Wallace’s blue headscarf.

Rei admitted shooting Whatuira in his right side but pleaded self-defence.

He was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, while the remaining four were also found not guilty of manslaughter as a party.

No one had been convicted for either of the three deaths.

The most recent unsolved case however was that of Raniel Kiu, known as Q Dogg.

The Mongrel Mob member was found fatally wounded on Dahlia St in Palmerston North on May 11.

Dan Pettersen/Stuff Police carry out a detailed search of a car on Farnham Ave after the murder of 16-year-old Wallace Whatuira in 2002. (file photo).

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital but died.

Police spent days examining the scene but no one had been held accountable for Kiu’s death.

It was believed to be part of the ongoing tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

University of Canterbury’s Emeritus Professor Greg Newbold said historically there had always been issues between the two gangs.

They both took their recruits from the same pool, often young Māori men from dysfunctional families, and were in competition with each other.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ/Stuff Samuel Culling's funeral was held at St Michael's Anglican Church in Palmerston North in August 2015. His body was found dumped by some council flats. He was the son of former Black Power leader John Whatuira, and half-brother of Wallace Whatuira (shot dead in 2002) and nephew of James Whatuira (shot dead in January 2015).

”The Mongrel Mob and Black Power have had ongoing feuds ... every now and then it flares up – then it settles down.

“Then someone will do something to somebody else so they retaliate.”

The fact many of the killings remained unsolved was because gang members followed a “code of silence”, Newbold said.

“They don’t co-operate with authorities, you solve these things yourself.

“The police are the common enemy of both those gangs.”

Police Police are wanting to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in the Highbury area around the time of Sunday’s shooting. It was found burnt out on Aranui Rd.

He said anyone who did not put up a “wall of silence” would be seen as a “marked man”.

Nationwide, gang tensions were increasing and this was because of the 501s deported to New Zealand.

“They are a bit different, they are more organised, more money-orientated, but the Black Power and Mongrel Mob are a lot bigger, numerically.

“Inevitably things will settle down ... they will just reemerge at a later date.”