Emergency services respond to sudden death in Horowhenua

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Police have attended a sudden death in the small Horowhenua town of Shannon.

Emergency services were called to a property on Stafford St just after 11am on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said the death had been referred to the Coroner and police were not making any further comment.

Stuff understands the incident involves a young child.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they responded to a medical call but referred any questions to St John.

But a spokesperson for Hato Hone St John referred all questions to police.