Whanganui gang boss wins right to appeal conviction for manslaughter

Damien Kuru, right, will appeal his conviction for manslaughter (file photo).

A Black Power leader will appeal his conviction over the death of a fellow gang rival to the Supreme Court.

Damien Shane Kuru has been granted leave to appeal his manslaughter conviction for the death of Kevin Neihana Ratana​, known as Kastro, who was shot dead at his partner’s home in Castlecliff on August 21, 2018.

Kuru was found guilty of being party to manslaughter and sentenced to five years and two months’ jail.

In a decision released by the Supreme Court of New Zealand this week, Kuru’s appeal would raise “three questions” about whether the admissibility and use of a police officer’s evidence on how gangs worked caused a miscarriage of justice.

During the trial, the Crown said Kuru was not at the scene but as president he must have known and approved of a plan to kill Ratana, a Mongrel Mob member.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Gang members gather at the marae for the funeral of Kevin Ratana. (file photo)

A police officer offered testimony on gangs to support this theory.

Castlecliff was known as Black Power territory and after a series of incidents some members went to the house where Ratana was staying, yelling threats and demanding he leave the area.

They began attacking Ratana’s car, and he stepped outside the house carrying a gun.

A shot was fired from the Black Power side, killing him on the spot.

Kuru’s initial appeal to the High Court was denied in May, but a member of the court said the conviction was unsafe.

At that appeal his lawyer said it was unreasonable for the jury to have found him guilty, but a majority of the judges disagreed.

Supplied Whanganui Mongrel Mob man Kevin ‘Kastro’ Ratana was killed after Black Power members went to the home he was staying at. (file photo)

Justice David Collins and Justice Matthew Muir said the jury could have drawn inferences from the evidence leading to the guilty verdict.

They accepted the officer who gave the expert evidence was qualified to do so.

A third judge, Justice Helen Cull, said the officer was allowed to give the evidence he did, but she thought it led the jury into wrongly reasoning about what Kuru knew, and so they reached an unreasonable verdict.

There was no direct evidence Kuru knew of the plan and took part.

The Supreme Court judgment said leave was granted to appeal on issues regarding the officer’s evidence, whether officers providing expert gang evidence should be treated as any other expert and whether the jury was correctly directed on liability.

It noted, however, the argument should be confined to whether the officer’s gang evidence was admissible, and, if so, whether it caused a miscarriage of justice.