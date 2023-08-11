Striking Westpac workers are 'struggling to make ends meet', says union

Westpac employees in Palmerston North, Dannevirke and Feilding are asking the bank to improve their conditions. They protested outside The Plaza this week.

More than 900 Westpac workers who walked off the job for better pay conditions will take a further day of industrial action as they negotiate for wage increases.

Members of First Union in Palmerston North and other branches have been asking for a pay rise for more than five months but say progress has stalled.

First Union organiser Bill Bradford said Westpac workers had not received wage increases commensurate with increased profits and workloads in the business for a long time.

”Westpac will likely make another billion dollars in profit this year but workers' wages have stagnated for the last decade and negotiations with the bank have been drawn-out and unsuccessful.

"After five months, workers have voted to strike because they believe that Westpac is no longer engaging with the bargaining and a message must be sent."

Bradford said those striking did work that was “difficult and stressful” and it generated a lot of profit for the bank.

“But, in private, many of these workers are struggling to make ends meet and keep up with the rising cost of living.

"We have to demand more from our banks - they are some of the richest organisations in the country but do not support the communities they make so much money from."

A two-hour strike took place this week with people protesting outside The Plaza in Palmerston North.

Individual branches would be taking further industrial action, including full-day strikes, which were still to be confirmed.

A Commerce Commission report released this week said New Zealand’s banks were amongst the most profitable in comparable countries.

Bradford said employees were “dismayed” that after “delivering billions in dividends to their offshore parent companies, they are still offering real-wage cuts in collective bargaining”.

”Working people already know they are being taken for a ride by the ‘Big Four’ banks, that consistently generate record profits off the back of a brutal housing and cost of living crisis.”

He said banks should reconsider how they valued their workforce and communities.

A Westpac spokesperson recently told Stuff they were aware of planned industrial action but remained open to constructive discussions.

They said they were mindful of the increased cost of living and its impact on employees.

“Our offer of a 7% pay increase over 18 months is above the forecast inflation track, and on top of that we’re also offering a one-off cash payment.

“We believe our remuneration compares favourably to other employers in the financial services sector and includes a range of attractive benefits for all employees, such as a market-leading one week of wellbeing leave on top of annual leave, discounted banking, competitive superannuation and subsidised health insurance.

“While we acknowledge union members have voted in favour of rejecting Westpac’s offer, this still represents a minority of our overall workforce.”