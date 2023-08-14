Couple has lucky escape from crash after car hits black ice

Kelsi Jamieson and Jenna Sapolis’ car ended up on its side after striking black ice on Rangiotu Rd and crashing into bush last Friday morning.

Kelsi Jamieson and her partner Jenna Sapolis were lucky to escape serious injury on Friday morning after their vehicle struck black ice and plunged off the road near Rangiotu.

The pair were travelling from Levin to work in Palmerston North, a trip they undertake every working day, when at about 7.20am, going across the bridge near Rangiotu, the accident occurred.

“Jenna was driving and lost full control of the vehicle, there was nothing we could do about it. We slid, spun out of control, going on the opposite side of the road, luckily nothing was coming,” Jamieson said.

“We then went backwards down the bank on the right side of the road, rolled and ended up on the driver's side facing towards the road, with the car completely on its side.”

After getting out of the vehicle they tried unsuccessfully climbing up the hill to get to the road.

“While we were still down the bank around 10 to 15 minutes later we heard another car come off the road into the paddock opposite to where we were.

“Our adrenalin kicked in, and we managed to climb up the hill to see if they were okay; their car was completely wrecked. We were terrified that another car was going to come down on top of us.

“Prior to our accident there was another one just before the bridge.”

Their car, a Honda Jazz, had been written off. Apart from whiplash and being very sore, they were not injured.

They were taking the week off work to recover.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to three one-vehicle crashes at the site between 7:30am and 8:15am on Friday.

“Following the crashes police advised (Manawatū District) Council of the ice on the road. Two vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. It does not appear there were any serious injuries as a result of the crashes.”

Police said they remained at the scene until around 9:30am.

Manawatū District Council communications manager Rhi Galphin said the council’s road team was made aware of the slippery conditions by police at 7.53am, their records showed, and a contractor team was at the scene putting grit down on the ice by 10am.