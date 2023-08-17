Police seek public assistance to locate missing 13-year-old in Palmerston North

13-year-old Shiloh has been missing from Palmerston North since Tuesday, August 8.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Shiloh from Palmerston North.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, police said they and Shiloh’s family are concerned for the teenagers’ welfare. She has not been seen since Tuesday, August 8.

Shiloh was last seen wearing an oversized blue t-shirt with a large green print on the front with blue cargo pants and white Nike shoes.

She was also wearing a blue beanie with a pompom, a white hair clip and a black and white scarf.

If anyone has seen or can assist police in locating Shiloh, call via their 105 number and quote file number 230810/7197.