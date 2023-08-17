State Highway 3 reopens after car fire near Sanson, Manawatū

A car fire has blocked parts of State Highway 3 in Manawatū on Thursday evening.

A car fire had caused State Highway 3 to be partly blocked near Sanson in Manawatū.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire at 5pm on Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the fire, the spokesperson said.

The northbound lane had been blocked and motorists were advised to expect delays.

One fire crew from Bulls attended the scene and firefighters had put out the fire by 5.50pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi said at 6.30pm that the road had reopened in both directions, between Penny Rd and Acourt St.