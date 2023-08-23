One person critically injured after car hits pedestrian

A car collided with a pedestrian on Bath St, Levin on Tuesday night. (File photo)

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a car collided with a pedestrian in Levin on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash in Bath St around 6.40pm.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a helicopter to the scene.

A spokesperson said the person airlifted to Wellington Hospital was in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash with one crew from Levin and a support vehicle.

Crews were there for one hour assisting St John.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the crash but reopened later in the evening.