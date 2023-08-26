Medical assistance dog allows Palmerston North woman to escape her 'prison'

Emma Gribbin can have several seizures a day and relies on Chestnut to let her know when one is coming.

A woman once confined to her home because of life-threatening seizures says her assistance dog has given her a chance at independence.

Emma Gribbin’s health had deteriorated since she was a teen and every day she struggled with seizures, migraines and chronic pain.

In 2022, she was accepted as a client with K9 Search Medical Detection to receive a medical alert assistance dog.

She said this was the life-changing chance she needed.

Gribbin was matched with Chestnut, a golden labrador retriever, who was specifically trained to fit into her lifestyle and home in Palmerston North.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Chestnut was trained by K9 Search Medical Detection in Cheltenham and has “slotted” right in with the family.

“Before Chestnut was in my life my home felt almost like a prison. I was always scared of going into town in case of having a seizure.

“He has changed my life for the better.”

Gribbin could have more than a dozen seizures a day, but she had not been diagnosed as epileptic.

Instead, doctors had told her it was related to mental health issues.

Mum Sue Gribbin said it had been a long “journey” to figure out what was causing the seizures.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Emma Gribbin says she can’t imagine life without her canine companion Chestnut.

But Chestnut could sense when Gribbin was upset or about to have one and would “alert” her by “bopping” – or pushing his head into her hand.

On one occasion, Gribbin stopped breathing in The Plaza after a severe seizure. Chestnut went to the security guards for help before returning and pushing Gribbin over into the recovery position with his body.

He then positioned his bottom under her head.

Gribbin said life had been “debilitating” before Chestnut. She switched to online learning in year 11 and had been isolated from others at home.

She was now socialising with friends and had joined a weekly quiz night.

David Unwin/ Fairfax NZ/Stuff Pete Gifford is a veteran trainer of 47 years. (file photo)

“I’m so grateful for Chestnut.

“He’s my best friend. I call him my lifesaver.”

K9 Search Medical Detection founder Pete Gifford said Chestnut’s training was based on Gribbin’s needs.

He was bred at the centre and chosen as a suitable puppy because of his “calm and collected but engaged” nature.

Gifford said dogs were chosen on their ability to stay engaged with people without being overstimulated.

He said the dogs were trained to be “in tune” with their handler so “Chestnut just wanted to be with Emma”.

With that engagement, the dogs naturally developed a sense for their owner’s change in behaviours.

Chestnut cost Gribbin $27,000 but the family received a lotteries grant of $12,000 towards the cost.

Gifford said Chestnut would undergo ongoing training and the “three would work as a team” to perfect his senses.

“It really is life changing and life-saving. For someone who struggles in life to be able to have the confidence to go out...it’s mind-blowing.”

Gifford was a “47-year veteran trainer” and said the job gave him “real satisfaction”.

“I just love dogs with jobs.”

Chestnut was also a finalist in Frog Recruitment's NZ Top Dog competition because of the impact he’d had on Gribble’s life.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Pete Gifford works from his purpose-built training facility in Cheltenham. (file photo)

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow said dogs like Chestnut highlighted the variety and breadth of the important jobs “canine colleagues” were enlisted to do.

“This year’s shortlist reveals the unique value that dogs play when they have a job; these dogs are vitally important to our economy because their canine abilities help to control pests in our regional parks, secure our borders from biohazards, or perform search and rescues to save human lives.”

She said the annual competition was about celebrating working dogs and dogs at work.

“It’s fantastic that we have such a huge range of dogs in the lineup – it shows that our canine friends really are ‘man’s best friend’.”

The winners were announced on Friday.