NZ title win may open doors for boxer

Sequita Hemingway has been celebrating her New Zealand Pro Box heavyweight title win with coaches Iulio Iulio, left, and Jeremiah Saua.

Manawatū boxer Sequita Hemingway hopes her New Zealand title win will inspire the next generation of fighters.

Snap Back Boxing gym’s Hemingway beat Maria Hunt by unanimous decision in their fight at Awapuni Racecourse last weekend to win the New Zealand Pro Box heavyweight title.

Hemingway said the title would give her more opportunities and now she had a belt people would want to get in the ring with her.

Coach Filipo Saua already had promoters keen to work with them.

But for now Hemingway was enjoying her title win.

“I think it still hasn’t fully sunk in that I’ve got this big handbag. It’s good for the kids, so the kids that are here when I’m training get to see it. It’s exciting.

“It gives them some goals and they know they can do it if they’re willing to put in the hard work.”

Snap Back runs the usual boxing and fitness classes, but also offers classes for troubled youth, special education students, new mums and men’s health.

Hemingway is 41, but that was only her fifth professional fight, so she was still learning the game. Her record is two wins and three losses.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hemingway hopes the win will open more doors to bigger fights.

The fight was eight two-minute rounds and she felt she was in good form, but hadn’t been totally confident she had won until the judges awarded the win to her.

“I think my coaches will agree probably it’s the first time I’ve actually listened to what they asked me to do.”

She is also coached by Jeremiah Saua and Iulio Iulio.

Hemingway had a week off then was likely to get back into training in case another opportunity came up, but she had enjoyed her brief break after a long block of training.

“I was eating ice cream and potato chips for dinner.”

Hemingway’s fight was the main event at the Tamariki Toa Charity fight night run by Snap Back Boxing.

In the other pro fight at the event, Snap Back’s Raphael Sa’u beat Edwin Feaunati from Wellington on majority decision in Sa’u’s professional debut.