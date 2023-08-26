NZ Symphony Orchestra brings festival of Spanish music to Palmerston North

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra returns to Palmerston North on 12 September with an exhilarating festival of Spanish music

The Fiesta Española performance at the Regent on Broadway on September 12 will feature acclaimed Spanish Cantaora (Flamenco singer) María José Pérez and the Symphony Orchestra, led by Spanish conductor Pablo González.

The performance boasts three landmark works by Spanish legends Joaquin Turina and Manuel de Falla, along with one of Argentina’s greatest composers, Astor Piazzolla.

De Falla’s El Amor Brujo (Love, the Sorcerer) includes José Pérez, a Flamenco singer who has performed with orchestras and at prestigious festivals, including the Festival de Jerez, Festival Caja Madrid, Bienal de Flamenco de Málaga, Flamenco Viene del Sur, Bienal de Flamenco de Sevilla and Festival de Lo Ferro.

Turina’s lush and romantic La Oración del torero (The Bullfighter’s Prayer) and Piazzolla’s Sinfonietta – one of his most popular works – complete this extraordinary music experience.

Maestro González conducts many of the world’s top orchestras.

For his debut with Dresden Philharmonic, which featured De Falla’s music, critics declared “both orchestra and conductor transform Manuel de Falla’s ballet suites into a brilliant and richly contrasting declaration of love to happiness, cheerfulness and fearlessness”.

Tickets to Fiesta Española are available via Ticketek.