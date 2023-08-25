Breakthrough win for Feilding High School basketballers

Feilding High School’s Lachy Crate goes on his own, shooting in the Manawatū schools final against Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

The Feilding High School boys premier basketball team will head to the regional qualifying tournament for the national championships with a bounce in their step after a breakthrough win.

Feilding beat Palmerston North Boys’ High School 109-76 in the Manawatū schools final on Wednesday night, the first time Feilding has won the title since 2012 and first time they had been in the final since then.

The 2012 win was the first time the school had won the competition.

Long-time Feilding coach Darron Larsen was pleased with the result.

“The boys started really nervously, whether it was because it was the final or that Boys’ High have dominated for the last 20 years I’ve been here. Usually they have been the top team bar 2005, 2006 and 2012, clearly they’ve been the school to measure against.

“This year our group is pretty special. We have three boys in and around the New Zealand programme at under-16s. We have one in it with Lachy Crate and one reserve with Gift Niyonzima and Kingston Manihera-Dankwa was in the wider group of 24.”

It was a low-scoring first quarter, but in the second half Crate, who scored 30 points, took over and the rest of the team found their form.

Jytique Russell (17 points), Niyonzima (16), Ihaia Abbott (16), Hoani Herewini-Dygas (14) and Manihera-Dankwa (11) all featured as well.

Crate, Manihera-Dankwa, Niyonzima and Abbott have been the team’s standout players this year.

TONI LARSEN Feilding High School's Jytique Russell shoots a three pointer against Palmerston North Boys' High School.

The regional qualifying tournament for the national finals are in Napier next week and Larsen hoped they would qualify.

One of the things they had worked on this year was being consistent, Larsen said.

“The mindset shift has started with this group and the belief is there. We've talked a lot about the process and not the result. When we take care of the process we're pretty hard to beat.”

If Feilding do qualify, it will be the first time they have qualified for the national finals since 2006 when they had a stellar team.

The Feilding High School team also reached the final of the men’s club competition, where they were beaten 101-87 by the Feilding-Ōroua Jokers, who are mainly made up of Feilding High School old boys.

Feilding had five players in the Manawatū under-17 team this year which was the most rep players they have had for a few years.