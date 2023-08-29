Gibbs sews up another NZ record at Manawatū Whanganui road championships

Andre Le Pine-Day, left, Seamus Kane, George Varney, Sam Parry, Isaac Murphy in action during the Manawatū Whanganui road running championships at Manfeild.

Whanganui runner Sally Gibbs set a New Zealand record at the Manawatū Whanganui road championships.

The event was at Manfeild in Feilding on Sunday and in the senior women’s race Gibbs and younger runners Amara Rae and Tessa Webb ran side by side for the first 9km, before Rae managed to break away to win in 38 minutes 14 seconds, with Webb second in 38 min 29sec.

Third across the line in 39min 12sec was Gibbs (Whanganui Harriers), who set a New Zealand women’s 60-64 record with the time.

She took 10 seconds off Bernie Portenski’s 2010 record of 39min 22sec.

Once ratified this means Gibbs will hold the 10km road records for the W45, 50, 55 and 60 age groups.

Isaac Murphy (Feilding Moa) broke away from a pack of six runners shortly after going through halfway in 15min 25sec in the senior men’s 10km championship.

His move turned out to be the decisive factor as he went on to record the win 31 minutes 2 seconds.

He went through 7km in 21min 50sec and finished off with a 9min 12sec for the last 3km.

Second and third went to Andre Le Pine-Day and George Varney (also Moa), both credited with the same time of 31min 25sec.

Triathlete Samuel Parry (Moa) finished strong to claim fourth in 31min 54sec from Seamus Kane (Wellington Scottish) in 32min 12sec.

One of the standout performances of the day was from Nelson Doolan (PNAHC) winning the under-20 event in 31min 46sec.

Ari Bennett (Ashhurst) won the open 5km walk in 27min 32sec.

The under-18 women’s 5km featured a great battle between Feilding Moa’s Courtney Fitzgibbon and Hayley Cornwall.

Fitzgibbon held a narrow advantage at half way, but Cornwall finished the stronger in 18min 22sec ahead of Fitzgibbon’s 18min 26sec. Both were personal bests.

The under-18 men’s 5km was won by Alec Ball (Moa) in 16min 30sec from team-mates George Skinner 17min 3sec (a personal best) and Jacob Lean 17min 16sec.

Under-20 runners William Larkin (Wairarapa) and Sam Stichbury (Moa) were both sub 16 minutes in 15min 44sec and 15min 55sec respectively.

Athletes will now turn their attention to being in peak form for the New Zealand road championships at Massey University on Sunday, September 10.

More than 300 runners and walkers from across the country are expected to attend.

Other results:

Masters women 5km winners: W35 Anita Chan (Moa) 20:25; W40 Bex Sharratt (Whanganui Harriers) 19:43; W45 Vanessa Hodge (PNAHC) 22:37; W50 Wendy Cottrell-Teahan (Moa) 20:31; W55 Dale McMillan (PNAHC) 24:10; W65 Jo Speary (Moa) 26:10.

Masters men 10km winners: M35 Nick Johnston (Moa) 34:31; M40 James Conwell (PNAHC) 35:12; M45 AJ Cornwall (Moa) 35:37; M50 Scott Whitley (Whanganui) 39:23; M60 Peter Jones (Whanganui) 47:50; M70 Kevin Rolls (Moa) 51:05.

Under-16 boys 5km: 1. Justin Cunningham (PNAHC) 16:42; 2. Jarvis Shaw (PNAHC) 17:28; 3. Oscar Skinner (Moa) 17:57.

Under-16 girls 5km: 1. Emma Verry (PNAHC) 19:21; 2. Tayla Cornwall (Moa) 19:37; 3. Millie Evans (moa) 19:54.

Under-14 boys 3km: Jai Parris (Moa) 10:59; 2, Zac Wormgoor (Moa) 11:52; 3. Aiden Billing (Whanganui) 14:54.

Under-14 girls 3km: 1. Maggie Lintott (Moa) 11:57; 2. Holly Munday (Whanganui) 11:59; 3. Ella Singleton (PNAHC) 12:34.

Under-12 boys 2km: 1. Austin Lean (Moa) 8:06; 2, Floyd Phillips (Whanganui) 8:31, 3. George McGregor (Whanganui) 8:42.

Under 12 girls 2km: 1. Imogen Singleton (PNAHC) 9:18, 2. Emma Avison-Woodhead (Moa) 9:28, 3. Casey Sharratt (Whanganui) 9:39.

Under-10 boys 2km: 1. Harry Long (Moa) 8:33, 2. Mason dela Harpe 8:35, 3. Elliot Hanly (Ashhurst) 9:17.