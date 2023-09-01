Colyton School off to national Jump Jam championships

Teams from Colyton School were in good form at the Manawatū Jump Jam competition.

Two teams from a rural Manawatū school have qualified for the national Jump Jam championships.

Colyton School won three categories at the Manawatū regional competition at the Speirs Centre at Palmerston North Boys’ High School last weekend.

Now two teams will head to Tauranga in November for the national championships.

The ABBAsolutely Fabulous Dancing Divas team will compete in the Strictly competition, which is without any changes to routines or costumes, and the Greatest Show Team will compete in the year 7-8 Xtreme competition, which allows for 40% choreography and costuming changes.

Colyton principal Janine Satchwell said Jump Jam was a movement at the school, led by passionate staff Shannon Skelton-Morris and Raelene Watts, who coached the teams, gave up breaks and planned methodically to prepare the children.

Last year the school won the year 7 and 8 ultimate category, the top competition, at the national final.

At the regional competition last weekend, Colyton won the Strictly year 1-4 freshman, the Strictly year 5-8 freshman round one and Strictly year 5-8 open categories.