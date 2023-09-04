Manawatū Turbos' loss to Tasman 'unacceptable'

Manawatū Turbos coach Mike Rogers says their performance against Tasman was unacceptable.

Manawatū Turbos coach Mike has labelled their heavy loss to Tasman unacceptable but believes they can turn things around before their next game.

The Turbos lost 58-19 to Tasman in Nelson on Sunday, a disappointing result after the high of beating Auckland in Auckland on Wednesday.

They next play North Harbour in Palmerston North on Sunday and have a few problems to fix before then. The glaring problem was their defence as too often they let Tasman run through them.

Rogers said it was their worst game of the season.

“Our standard of performance wasn't good enough, we have to acknowledge that. We’re all in this together and we need to get better quickly.

“It’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater, there’s been plenty of positives. But we have to acknowledge that it wasn't good enough.”

It was Manawatū’s third game in a week, the last game of their storm week, having played Northland and Auckland, so the bodies were tired and the mass changes for each game didn’t help continuity.

Travel delays also made life tough. They travelled back from Auckland on Thursday, but flights were cancelled so they had to fly to Wellington then bus back to Palmerston North.

They trained on Friday then flew to Nelson, but flights were cancelled so they spent the whole day travelling and arrived in Nelson on Saturday night.

“All of that contributes, but no-one can tell you how much it contributes.”

Workhorses like TK Howden and Johan Momsen were running on fumes. Openside Slade McDowall was fresh and just kept trying.

Rogers said they had enough time this week for growth and to make a difference. A week’s turnaround was their biggest break between games since the first week.

“There's enough character in the group to bounce back from that. There’s been changes in the team due to injury and selection, but we get on the horse and go again.”

Too many missed tackles let them down against Tasman and the Mako ruled the breakdown, winning 11 turnovers.

But Rogers said they should have been able to contend with what Tasman threw at them. Losing three lineouts in a row in the second half was costly.

The group was young and the mentality of being in the game every week was not there yet, he said.

They lost hooker Leif Schwencke early on when he was knocked out and then his replacement Raymond Tuputupu hurt his shoulder, so struggled to lift his arm for throwing at the lineouts.

Tuputupu went off in the second half and replacement prop Joe Gavigan courageously stepped in to play hooker and hit three of his four lineouts.

Young hooker Vernon Bason was likely still not to be right until next week due to his shoulder problem.

New Canadian hooker Andrew Quattrin will play this week with the other three hookers out and a player brought in from the Evergreens.

Midfielder Kyle Brown had a suspected broken hand and was getting scans early this week. If he is ruled out James Tofa could come into the mix.

Manawatū are 10th and have played the top five teams, but now have a few games against teams below them on the ladder approaching and Rogers was hopeful of picking up some results.

Tasman 58 (Noah Hotham 3, Anton Segner, Feleti Kaitu'u, Macca Springer, Shun Miyake, Will ​Gualter, Jack Gray tries; Miyake 5 con, pen) Manawatū 19 (Slade McDowall, Joe Gavigan, John Poland tries; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 2 con) HT: 34-5.