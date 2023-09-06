Two people dead after crash closes highway in Shannon

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of SH57 and Kara Rd in the Horowhenua District closed the road on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some people may find the following details distressing

Two people have died after a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 57 in Shannon, south of Palmerston North.

Police at 8.40pm on Wednesday confirmed that the people had died during the crash, which they said involved a truck.

Stuff understood the crash involved a milk tanker and a car with reports the car had been on fire and people were trapped inside. There were also reports there was diesel spread over the road as well.

The crash was reported about 3.10pm and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.

Hato Hone St John had responded with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene at 3.06pm. Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with three crews from Foxton, Levin and Shannon just after 3pm.

In an earlier statement, Waka Kotahi said the road was closed between Sheehan Rd on SH57 and Alve Rd on SH56 near Opiki.

Horowhenua District Council in a post on Facebook said they were “thinking of all those involved”, and reminded people to be “mindful of this area” when travelling.