Federated Farmers to host Rangitīkei candidates in Taihape debate

Political hopefuls in Rangitīkei will get to put their case forward at a meet-the-candidates event in Taihape.

With the election approaching, Federated Farmers Manawatu-Rangitīkei is hosting the debate, which is open to the public, in Taihape on Wednesday, September 20.

The event will focus briefly on farming issues, but will largely be a debate on general policy.

The candidates attending are Suze Redmayne (National), Andrew Hoggard (ACT), Zulfiqar Butt (Labour), Helma Vermeulen (NZ First) and Bernard Long (Green Party).

Federated Farmers Manawatu-Rangitīkei president Ian Strahan said Taihape was a corner of the region that was often overlooked.

“Federated Farmers is a voluntary organisation of farmers, for farmers. We focus on advocacy and policy both nationally and locally, so we are keen to see what our potential politicians are planning for the Rangitīkei seat.

“We are apolitical and focus on policy, not the people. We work with all colours.”

He said Kiwi farmers had navigated an unprecedented period of regulatory change for the past five years that had taken a real toll on rural communities.

“Our sector creates hundreds and thousands of jobs. Sheep and beef and dairy bring in a much-needed $37 billion in export revenue into the country each year.

“The sector has been stagnating for some time and now faces a downward price cycle from these export markets.

“The wellbeing and prosperity of our regions, and the wider country as a whole, depends on a healthy and vibrant primary sector.

“While farmers work every day to improve water quality, biodiversity and the challenges of climate change, we need our regulators to work with us to give our industry the confidence to continue.”

The Rangitīkei seat would have a new MP this election following the retirement of National’s Ian McKelvie, who had been the MP for 12 years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Ian McKelvie gives his valedictory speech in the House on August 23.

Turakina sheep-and-beef farmer Redmayne was his successor for National.

Another candidate with farming credentials was Hoggard. The Kiwitea dairy farmer was, until recently, the national president of Federated Farmers, but resigned to stand for ACT.

Butt was a former Palmerston North City councillor.

Long, a former financial adviser, stood in the Ōtaki seat in the 2020 election. John Cockrem had been selected to stand in Rangitīkei this year, but withdrew, so Long replaced him.

Whanganui’s Vermeulen was standing for NZ First. She was a business owner and community stalwart.

The event would be at the Utiku Old Boys clubrooms on Kokako St. Doors would open at 6pm and the debate would start at 6.30pm.

It would be emceed by Gary Massicks and there would be audience questions.

Strahan said it would be an entertaining and informative night.

Rangitīkei was an enormous electorate which stretched from Shannon in Horowhenua up to Taumarunui in King Country. Excluding Palmerston North it covered the Manawatū, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts.