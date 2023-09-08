Cathedral cleanup complete after fire

The interior of Palmerston North's Cathedral of the Holy Spirit was damaged by arson.

Palmerston North’s Cathedral of the Holy Spirit will reopen this weekend after being closed for four and a half months after an arson attack.

The church has been closed since the end of April after a fire was lit inside in the day chapel. No-one was hurt, but the fire caused minor damage and coated much of the inside of the building with a thin layer of ash.

Services were transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes and St Mary’s Church in the meantime.

But now cleaning has been completed and the church will reopen on Sunday, with an early mass for the opening with a small blessing, then the blessing would continue at a second mass for the St James’ Catholic School 65th jubilee celebrations.

After this weekend the church would return to operating as normal except for two days later this month when the huge organ is tuned.

Every nook and cranny of the cavernous building had to be cleaned, so scaffolding was required. They started on the wooden ceiling and had to go down cleaning level by level until they reached the ground.

Parish manager Steph Grantham said all the scaffolding had been taken down and the final “big clean” was being done on Thursday. Then all the pews and other items would be put back.

“Now you wouldn’t know if you didn’t know [about the fire]. Some items, big curtains and other things, have been sent off for cleaning.”

The carpet was also cleaned.

David Unwin/Stuff Cleaning of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Palmerston North has been completed after a fire in April. (File photo)

There were a lot of smaller things to be done, but they would do those jobs after the church opened.

Grantham said they were blessed to have the church reopen after the fire.

A large drape was destroyed by the fire and the carpet underneath damaged. A chair and small table were also destroyed.

A person was inside the church when the fire started and was able to raise the alarm. People at the church doused the fire with water before emergency services arrived.

“It was out within 15 minutes,” Father Joe Grayland said at the time. “The fire brigade inspector said it was minutes away from losing control.”

The cost of the cleaning was covered by insurance. A man was arrested in relation to the incident and had been facing arson charges.

The completion of the cleaning was timely with the city’s new bishop arriving at the end of this month.

John Adams from the Diocese of Christchurch was appointed as the new bishop of Palmerston North in June and he will be ordained at the end of the month.