Police appeal for whereabouts of missing Marton man

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of missing Marton resident, 70-year-old Richard Fletcher.

He was last seen leaving his home in the Manawatū-Whanganui region around 5pm on Saturday.

Fletcher is 175cm tall and has a beard. He is described as medium build. He was last seen wearing navy/black pants, a jacket and a wool hat.

Police have requested anyone who has seen Fletcher to contact them on 105 and quote reference event number P055973167.