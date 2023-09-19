Palmerston North candidates get chance to impress

The 2020 Palmerston North candidates event hosted by the Manawatū Standard and Manawatū People's Radio.

Palmerston North electorate candidates standing in the general election will have their chance to impress voters at a meeting hosted by the Manawatū Standard.

Invited candidates have been asked to speak at a meeting at the Palmerston North City Library on Tuesday, September 26 at 6.30pm.

Manawatū People’s Radio is also helping with the event.

The Standard has invited candidates whose parties are polling more than 5%.

Attending will be incumbent Labour MP Tangi Utikere, as well as challengers Ankit Bansal of National, ACT’s Mike Harnett and Palmerston North-based Green list MP Teanau Tuiono.

Tuiono had initially been unable to attend but later confirmed he would.

They will be asked about their parties’ policies and Palmerston North issues.

Reader questions can be emailed to editor@msl.co.nz or texted to 021 064 0009, with “question for candidates” at the start of the message.

The event is open to the public, but the venue capacity is limited to 150 people.

Coverage of the event will be published in the Manawatū Standard and on Stuff.

Other candidates standing in Palmerston North are Douglas Begg of the Animal Justice Party and Dean Grant of New Zealand Loyal.

The election is on October 14.

At the 2020 election, in his first time standing, Utikere won with a majority of about 12,500 votes over National’s William Wood.

Labour also won the party vote in the city, with 54.5% compared with National’s 21.8%.