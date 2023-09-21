Gun found after man arrested trying to flee in a stolen vehicle in Palmerston North

A 45-year-old man has been arrested trying to flee a commercial premise on Fitzherbert Ave in a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning. (File photo)

One man was arrested at a commercial premise on Fitzherbert Ave in Palmerston North on Thursday morning after he tried to flee in a stolen vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the 45-year-old man was stopped trying to leave the commercial premise around 7.20am.

After the man was taken into custody, a firearm was located and seized from the back of the stolen vehicle.

He was due to appear in Palmerston North District Court today on charges of receiving property valued at more than $1000, unlawfully possessing a firearm and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.