Man's appeal against convictions over gang killing questions jury deliberations

Codi Wilkinson suffered fatal injuries after he was attacked in Ashhurst.

A juror sitting on a gang trial has written to the court expressing her concern at being “manipulated” by another jury member.

The issue was also raised by the same juror in a note prior to verdicts in the 2021 trial of Jason David Signal, one of five men convicted over the death of junior Mongrel Mob member Codi Wilkinson.

His body was found at a Bunnythorpe property two weeks after he and Kyle Rowe were attacked in Ashhurst in September 2019.

The assault was retribution for an unsanctioned aggravated robbery at the home of Barry Long.

Signal has partially won an appeal to have his convictions quashed.

Police at the Bunnythorpe property where Codi Wilkinson's body was found in September 2019.

Mongrel Mob members Jeremiah Christopher Su’a​​, Quentin Joseph Moananui​​​ and Mariota Su’a were found guilty of Wilkinson's manslaughter, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Rowe and participating in an organised criminal group after a trial in May 2021.

Moananui was also charged with kidnapping, but verdicts could not be reached for David Jennings or Signal.

Jennings subsequently pleaded guilty, while Signal was also found guilty after he was retried alone in September that year.

A Court of Appeal decision released on Friday said he was acquitted of being part of a criminal group, and it accepted his culpability was reflected in the remaining charges.

Signal was friends with Jeremiah Su’a, the president of the Manawatū chapter, but “there was no evidence” he was in the gang.

It adjourned its decision on the manslaughter conviction though, citing the need to wait for a Supreme Court decision.

SUPPLIED Codi Wilkinson was attacked for committing an unsactioned robbery at the home of a “commercial drug dealer”.

The appeal focused on jury deliberations, how the judge summed up a charge and his directions regarding “common purpose”.

It said on the third day of Signal’s retrial a juror was discharged for having an association with Long, and it went ahead with 11 members.

They retired on a Tuesday afternoon and the following morning reached “unanimous” guilty verdicts.

A note was given to the judge, written by a juror, which said they believed Signal “played a very small part” in the attack, and the masterminds behind it were “Long and the Sua brothers”.

They did not want Signal to be “unduly punished”.

The judge made inquiries and reminded the jury about their obligation to “be true to their oath or affirmation”. They confirmed the unanimous position.

The following day an email was sent from the same juror who said they felt “pressured” by another member who, on the day the trial started, said: “Let’s just all agree that anyone that associates with gangs is guilty.”

They said the juror “brought bias” to court and used statements to “emotionally manipulate” others into finding Signal guilty or not.

They asked for this to be passed on to the judge and defence.

“I would appreciate Jason David Signal’s lawyer knowing that there was at least one juror that believed he was innocent of two of the charges...”

An “urgent” conference to discuss the “implications” of the email was scheduled and Signal’s lawyer canvassed if it would be best considered on appeal. The judge agreed and delayed sentencing until October 2023.

For his appeal, Signal argued the judge should have polled the jury members on their verdicts.

Defence lawyer Rodney Harrison KC said the note indicated they were not unanimous and at the “very least” showed an “absence of belief”.

The Court, however, said polling was not a practice in New Zealand, and was used at a judge’s discretion if they “doubted unanimity”.

The appeal alleged there had been “predetermination” and “bias”, and the email demonstrated the juror’s belief Signal was “not guilty” on two charges.

Justice Mark Cooper said they were not convinced the note indicated the verdicts were not unanimous, and although the judge did not poll members, the email was sent the following day after the jury was discharged.

He said if the juror did not agree with the verdicts they would have been able to say so, and the “terms of the letter” indicated they agreed at the time but “subsequently regretted” it.

“We do not consider there is evidence of misconduct on the juror’s part that would justify ... further inquiry.”

The appeal also claimed a miscarriage of justice in relation to the manslaughter conviction and said the judge misdirected the jury when he said that by pursuing the gang’s “common purpose” Signal would have known a “probable consequence” was a harmful attack on Wilkinson.

While the manslaughter decision was reserved and his conviction for being part of a criminal group quashed, the rest of Signal’s appeal was dismissed.