Crews contain house fire in Manawatū

An investigator will visit the scene of a house fire on East St in Feilding to determine the cause.

A person has been injured after a house fire in Manawatū.

Emergency services were called to the home on East St in Feilding at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) shift manager Murray Dunbar said two crews – from Feilding and Palmerston North – had worked to extinguish the fire.

They were still at the scene two hours later dampening down hotspots.

He did not know the cause of the fire but said that would be determined by a fire investigator who would head to the property.

A cordon is in place and traffic is being detoured down neighbouring streets.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were also called to the fire and one person had sustained moderate injuries.

A police media spokesperson said police were en route and an update would be provided when possible.

Firefighters were directing traffic down Ongley and Montagu streets and a section of East St was cordoned off.

A number of people could be seen inside the cordon, including police, fire crews and paramedics.