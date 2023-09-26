Central League playoff result highlights chasm in football standards

Palmerston North Marist failed to be promoted from the Federation League to the Central League this season.

It was slim pickings for Manawatū in men’s football this season as top side Palmerston North Marist again failed to win promotion out of the Federation League.

Marist will be reunited next season in the league with Whanganui Athletic, who were relegated back to the federation competition after failing to win a game in the Central League this year.

Last season Athletic didn’t lose a game in the Federation League to win the title and go up to the Central League, but this year had a horror run in that competition, finishing bottom with a meagre one win-two draw record from 18 games.

They conceded a mammoth 69 goals in the process during a campaign the club will undoubtedly be pleased to consign to the past.

But Marist also underlined the chasm between the standards in the regions when after winning the federation title, they lost twice in the playoffs against Capital Premier runners-up Island Bay.

Wellington Olympic won the Capital title, but weren’t eligible to participate in the playoffs because they already had a side in the Central League, which won that competition this year as well.

Only five teams took part in the Federation League this season, lending the competition more the air of a well-known Disney cartoon character than a serious footballing contest.

It meant, for example, sides had to play each other four times during the season and while Marist led the way most of the time, new composite club Palmerston North United were rarely far off the pace before finishing second.

But the doleful fates of both Marist and Athletic against Wellington clubs this year served to again display the need for Central region sides to find better week-to-week opposition if they’re to stand a chance of making progress.

The statistics of the season tell the story: Marist couldn’t score a goal against Island Bay, let alone beat them, while Athletic were consistently hammered by cricket scores.

The Federation League this year comprised Napier City Rovers reserves plus Gisborne United and Taradale along with the Manawatū twosome.

With all due respect to those who at least turned up, it was a meagre diet for the footballing public to feast on.

It seems Manawatū clubs wanting to go on to better things will need to look at their recruiting activities, as well as rounding up more meaningful regular opponents for the game here to prosper.

♦ The top club side in Manawatū, the Palmerston North Marist women’s team, finished mid table in the Central League, off the pace from previous years where they have pushed for the title.

They had seven wins, a draw and six losses to finish fourth, 13 points off the competition winners, Waterside Karori.