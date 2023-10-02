One person dies after crash on SH57 near Levin

One person has died following a single car crash on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 57 near Levin on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed one person had died on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said another person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in moderate condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Potts Rd and Ihakara Hall in Koputaroa, between Levin and Shannon, about 3.20pm and the serious crash was advised.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended but was later cleared.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.