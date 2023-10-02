Kāinga Ora tenants host Housing Minister

Labour Party minister for housing Megan Woods and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere are invited to the new home of Kāinga Ora tenant Chiquita Nicholson, from left; Tangi Utikere, Megan Woods, Whaioro Trust support worker Maraea Stewart, Chiquita Nicholson and her daughter Masie Setali, 4.

Palmerston North mother-of-three Chiquita Nicholson is celebrating not having to nurse children with colds and snuffles any more, and is spending less than $5 a day to keep warm.

Seven weeks ago, hers was one of four families who moved into a cluster of new Kāinga Ora homes in Roslyn.

The Nicholson family had been living in transitional housing at the other end of town before moving to their warm, dry double-glazed house.

Among her early visitors, on Thursday was Housing Minister Megan Woods and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere.

On the campaign trail, they were promoting the pipeline of public housing under construction and in the planning stages around New Zealand.

Woods said under the last National Government, 115 state houses had been lost from Palmerston North’s housing stock.

“We are having to repair that carnage, to solve the housing crisis.”

From October 2017 until July 2023, 120 new homes had been built for Kāinga Ora and community housing providers in Awapuni, Highbury, Roslyn, Takaro, Terrace End and Westbrook.

More were under construction in Upham Terrace and Manchester St.

Another 555 were planned over the next three years.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Labour Party minister for housing Megan Woods, left, and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere, right, check out the new home of Kāinga Ora tenant Chiquita Nicholson, centre and Masie Setali, 4.

Palmerston North City Council was currently reviewing resource consent applications for 39 new homes and a community space in Crewe Cres and Bolton Pl, 65 new homes and a community space in Church St, and 58 new homes and a community space at Rugby St and Raleigh St.

Site investigations were under way for proposed developments in Upham Terrace, Hendon Place, Cardiff St/Ferguson St/Clyde Cres.

Woods said it was fantastic to see families settling in to well-designed homes, and being able to stay well, reducing demand on the health system, and getting on with other things in their lives.

“This is a real game changer for them.”

Nicholson’s home had three bedrooms, with bathrooms upstairs and downstairs, a laundry tucked under the stairs, an outdoor shed, and a sliding door on to a deck, with planting around the edges.

Nicholson said it was in a good area close to school, bus stops, and shops.

Hers was one of four homes - two two-bedroom and another five-bedroom - that had been built on a section that used to have only one house.

Woods said it was good to see a range of house sizes in a cluster where people could build a sense of community.

She said it would be devastating if a National Government was elected, given its lack of commitment to building new public housing beyond June 2025.