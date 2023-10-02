Tractors hit the road as Groundswell drives for change

Members of the group Groundswell gather at the Railway Land reserve before driving through central Palmerston North.

The sound of tractor engines reverberated around The Square as members of the rural community came to Palmerston North to voice their disapproval against Government regulations.

Protest group Groundswell came through the region this week, stopping in Pahīatua on Wednesday night, then coming to Palmerston North on Thursday.

They gathered with their tractors and utes at the Railway Land Reserve, then drove around Te Marae o Hine-The Square, before heading to Bulls and Taihape, with many people tooting in support.

It is part of Groundswell’s nationwide campaign, Drive For Change, to raise awareness across the country that they wanted a change in Government. They started in Invercargill and finished in Auckland on Sunday.

The group’s Manawatū co-ordinator Bryan Pedersen, a Himatangi dairy farmer, said they wanted a change in Government because of the “unworkable” regulations rural New Zealand had been putting up with since Labour came to power.

“We’re all at breaking point. Whether it’s pine trees, solar panels, a methane tax, a water tax, He Waka Eke Noa, the list goes on. We are the best farmers in the world, environmentally and sustainably, and we are more heavily regulated than anywhere else in the world.”

Pedersen said the mood was widespread, with many farmers feeling unsupported and unliked.

He said New Zealand's methane emissions weren't as bad as other countries.

“We don’t expect celebration, we expect recognition for the work we are already doing. We are already the world’s best, we are already doing more than any other agriculture-based nation.

“The issue is the regulations and policy that the Government is talking about and have pushed onto us are completely unworkable.”

The increase in grocery prices had been because of regulations, because New Zealand produced enough food to feed the country 100 times over, he said.

Regardless of whether there was a change of Government at next month's election, Pedersen said Groundswell would continue to advocate for rural New Zealand and support for farmers.