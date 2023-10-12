Sturmey and Iose claim top honours at Manawatū rugby awards

Manawatū Cyclones midfielder Rangimarie Sturmey picked up three awards at the union’s end-of-year awards.

Rangimarie Sturmey and Brayden Iose took the top gongs at the Manawatū Rugby Union awards.

Sturmey was a triple winner for the Cyclones, picking up awards for best back, players’ player of the year, and player of the year at the ceremony at the Distinction Hotel on Wednesday night.

For the Turbos, Iose was voted players’ player and Manawatu Rugby Supporters’ Club player of the year.

Sturmey made a seamless return from the knee injury that ruled her out of last season.

Having previously been an outside back, Sturmey found a new home this season at second five-eighth and had a strong year, being rewarded with selection in the Black Ferns XV.

Other finalists for Cyclone of the year were new Black Fern Layla Sae and Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

Sturmey’s Cyclone-of-the-year award win marks back-to-back years where sisters have won the award as her older sister Kahurangi won it last year.

It was the third straight year Iose was named the Supporters’ Club player of the year, beating finalists TK Howden and Johan Momsen.

Iose was one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition and was the Turbos’ leading try scorer with five.

His leadership and consistency were key factors in him picking up the two major Turbos awards.

Fullback Beaudein Waaka and loose forward Howden were named the Turbos’ best back and best forward, respectively, while Layla Sae was named the Cyclones’ best back.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Manawatū Turbos captain Brayden Iose’ leadership and consistency were key factors in him picking up two major Turbos awards.

Lock Sam Taylor was the Cyclones’ rookie of the year and lock Momsen was the Turbos’.

This was Taylor’s first season playing rugby after converting from netball. She capped off a great season by representing the Black Ferns XV.

Life memberships were awarded to Ron Eglinton, who was the union’s auditor for nearly 50 years, and Shane O’Brien, who has been a board member, long-time sponsor and was a key figure in the Save the Turbos campaign in 2009.

The union also presented community rugby awards.

College Old Boys back Jayden Keelan was named men’s senior one best and fairest, while Old Boys-Marist lock Brianna Wallace was the women’s.

Stu Curran was voted players’ choice referee of the year for men’s senior one, while Brittany Andrew won the same award for the women’s competition.

COB received the Abraham Cup for the senior club with the most wins across all grades.

Blair van Stipriaan was named community rugby coach of the year after coaching Varsity to a Hankins Shield victory, and also as assistant coach of the Palmerston North Boys’ High School first XV, taking them to the national schools finals where they finished third. He was also an assistant coach of the Manawatū under-16s.

Te Kawau club secretary Deborah Heappey was named volunteer of the year.