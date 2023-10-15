Election 2023: National's Tim Costley surges to beat incumbent Terisa Ngobi in Ōtaki

National candidate Tim Costley had the early lead in Ōtaki on Saturday night. (File photo).

The mood for change seen across the country has spread to Ōtaki with the seat flipping from Labour to National.

Incumbent Labour MP Terisa Ngobi conceded the seat about 10pm on Saturday as the general election results rolled in, with National’s Tim Costley winning the electorate for the first time.

He won 5751 votes, securing 19,546 votes to Ngobi’s 13,795.

It was part of a swing to the right overall, with National winning 39% of the party vote as Labour tumbled to 27% and out of office.

Costley, who spent the night at the Waikanae Bowling Club, was happy to have won the Ōtaki seat in his second attempt.

“I knew that hard work alone doesn't guarantee anything. I fought hard last time in a tough year, got close and didn't get there.

“I was hopeful if I kept working the last three years, I was optimistic that might be enough with a bit of mood for change in the country. But until those numbers come in you never know what's going to happen.”

He said there was a real mood for change, with many Labour seats National may not have won before flipping from red to blue.

“It’s a clear mandate we have and I think we have resonated with people right across New Zealand and hopefully that gives us a mandate to go in.”

At the Levin RSA, Ngobi and supporters started the evening upbeat, but things became quieter as the night went on.

Ngobi said the heavy loss for Labour was a sad day, but personally it meant she would have more time for family and friends.

She had no concrete plans for after politics, but would like to get involved in community organisations such as Riding for the Disabled.

She said she was proud of the things she had achieved for the region, including securing improvements to rail services.

George Heagney/Stuff Labour's Åtaki candidate Terisa Ngobi watches the election results come in while at the Levin RSA.

In her concession speech to the crowd, she said this term would have been her last even if she had won.

“I hope in the three years you see I haven't wasted that three years. We've gone really hard. They know where Ōtaki is now.”

She also apologised to her supporters, but they told her not to.

“We love you,” one man said, before people rose to their feet to applaud her.

In Ōtaki, National had 38% of the party vote and Labour 31%.

In 2020, Ngobi won by 3000 votes and won 53% of the party vote, while National received 26%.

Before Ngobi won the seat, Ōtaki had been with National for four terms, but had been held by Labour for two terms before that.

A Horowenua local, Ngobi worked in in government and non-profit organisations before entering politics.

Costley is originally from Palmerston North and had a 20-year career in the air force.

Also standing were Ali Muhammad of the Greens, ACT’s Sean Rush and Bryan Ten-Have of New Zealand Loyal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was leading in Māori electorate Te Tai Hauāuru.

In the Māori electorate Te Tai Hauāuru, which covers the west coast of the middle and lower North Island, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer comfortably won the seat.

Ngarewa-Packer, who got in as a list candidate at the last election, won 11,695 votes, 6347 in front of Labour’s Soraya Peke-Mason, who had 5348. Harete Hipango of National had 1027 votes.

Te Pāti Māori haven’t held the seat since 2011, under Tariana Turia.

“I am so beyond grateful and humbled by your tautoko (support) and I am so proud of our movement and all of our candidates,” Ngarewa-Packer wrote on social media. “We’ve all put our hearts and souls into growing a movement that leaves no one behind.”

Labour had 42% of the party vote and Te Pāti Māori 34%.

Peke-Mason unsuccessfully stood in Rangitīkei at the last election, but was sworn in as an MP in October 2022, replacing former house speaker Trevor Mallard on the Labour list.

The seat was wide open this election after the incumbent, Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe, became a list-only candidate.

Rurawhe beat Ngarewa-Packer by 1000 votes at the last election, where Labour won 61% of the party vote, Te Pāti Māori 15% and National 3%.

Vision New Zealand’s Paris Winiata also stood this year.

David Unwin/Stuff Mike Butterick of National was ahead in Wairarapa. (File photo).

In Wairarapa, incumbent Labour MP Kieran McAnulty lost to National’s Mike Butterick by 2481 votes.

Butterick had 17,908 to McAnulty’s 15,427.

Butterick said on social media the real work began now and it was an honour to have been selected.

National had 39% of the party vote and Labour 27%.

McAnulty first won the seat at the last election, beating Butterick by 6000 votes. Then, Labour won 47% of the party vote in 2020 and National 29%.

Also standing were Simon Casey (ACT), Celia Wade-Brown (Green), Te Whakapono Waikare (Te Pāti Māori), Jared Gardner (independent) and Pete Arnott (New Zealand Loyal).