One person in hospital after car and motorbike collide in Levin

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Levin on Saturday night. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after a car and motorbike crashed in Levin on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near the intersection of Kimberley Rd just before 10.30pm.

A police spokesperson said a car had crashed into a four-wheel motorbike.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Levin to the scene. Nobody was trapped on arrival, a spokesperson said.

Crews helped with traffic control as the crash had blocked both lanes but left after 10 minutes, the spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance to the scene and upon arrival, ambulance officers treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Wellington Regional Hospital.