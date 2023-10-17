New crop of Manawatū-Whanganui MPs selected

New ACT MP Andrew Hoggard arrives at Parliament in his ute on Monday.

The new crop of MPs for the region have arrived at Parliament this week.

While the yet-to-be-counted special votes from Saturday’s election may change the final number of MPs each party will have, it is all but confirmed who will represent the electorates in the wider Manawatū-Whanganui area.

Palmerston North will have two MPs in Parliament this term, with Labour’s Tangi Utikere winning a second term, while Teanau Tuiono of the Greens gets in on the list.

Rangitīkei will also have two MPs. National’s Suze Redmayne won the electorate and ACT’s Andrew Hoggard gets in on the list. Hoggard, a Kiwitea dairy farmer, arrived at Parliament on Monday morning in his ute.

Ōtaki has a new MP after National’s Tim Costley won the seat, knocking out incumbent Terisa Ngobi of Labour, who had served one term.

Wairarapa, which covers Tararua, also has a new MP, with National’s Mike Butterick winning the seat, beating Labour incumbent Kieran McAnulty, who still gets into Parliament on the list.

There has been change in the Māori electorate Te Tai Hauāuru, which covers the west coast of the middle and lower North Island.

Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who got into Parliament at the last election as a list MP, has won the seat this time, beating Labour’s Soraya Peke-Mason, who had entered Parliament as a list MP last year, replacing the outgoing Trevor Mallard.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s new intake in Parliament this week.

Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe had been the incumbent in Te Tai Hauāuru, but moved onto the list for this election.

The Māori electorate Ikaroa Rāwhiti covers the entire east coast of the North Island, including Tararua.

Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel won the seat this year, knocking out Meka Whaitiri, who switched from Labour to Te Pāti Māori earlier this year.

In Whanganui, National’s Carl Bates won the seat, putting Steph Lewis of Labour, who won in 2020, out of Parliament.