Ombudsman orders Tararua District Council to apologise to homeowner after swimming pool stoush

Croatian man Ricky Mitrov says justice has come slow, but he is happy with the Ombudsman’s ruling.

A district council must apologise and compensate a Dannevirke homeowner after the Ombudsman ruled it failed to take action on a swimming pool that did not meet regulations.

Croatian man Ricky Mitrov moved to the town from Hawke’s Bay in January 2022 and purchased a home on Guy St.

Within days of moving in, a Tararua District Council inspector visited and said the pool was non-compliant because fence pailings were on the outside and children could climb over.

The inspector also noted a faulty latch on the gate, and four days later issued a notice to Mitrov that said he must take action and immediately drain the pool.

Quotes for a new fence were between $15,000 and $20,000.

SUPPLIED The pool was eventually demolished instead of paying tens of thousands to get it up to code.

Mitrov ended up demolishing the pool, which had been on the property for more than 20 years, at his own expense.

He wanted to know why the issue wasn’t addressed prior to purchase, or since regulations changed in 2017 when the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987 was replaced by amendments to the Building Act.

He took his case to the Ombudsman, and on Tuesday he received the decision he had been hoping for.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier ruled the council had not complied with regulations and recommended it offer a “sincere” apology to Mitrov.

Boshier said the council should also offer compensation “to remedy what appeared to be a legitimate legal claim” and or an “ex-gratia” payment.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The area where the pool was is now an outdoor area.

Its investigation found Mitrov had purchased the property without looking at the LIM report, which showed the home’s swimming pool was required to comply with the Building Act and was due for an inspection in 2020.

It also contained a letter from 2001 granting the pool an exemption from full compliance and a 2016 certificate that said it was compliant.

In July 2019, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) audited the council and asked it to randomly inspect three properties with pools.

Guy St was one of those homes. The inspector visited with MBIE and found the fence did not meet regulations. She verbally told the previous owner it needed to be brought up to scratch.

The investigation found this was never followed up or recorded in any documentation.

When Mitrov bought the home, the sale notice alerted the council his pool was overdue for inspection.

The pool was installed prior to 2001 but the LIM report did not contain any consenting information.

The council could not find additional information either and the assumption had to be made the pool was not subject to consent and no code of compliance certificate was issued, the ruling said.

It was “reasonable” for the council to seek improvements to the fencing, but it also found the council appeared to be acting contrary to the law.

If the council had acted according to the law, the previous owner would have bought it up to standard or removed it.

If the council wanted to make the pool non-compliant, then it needed to first deal with the exemptions in place.

The ruling also said it was “unacceptable” the council did not communicate information about the 2019 inspection to Mitrov, despite it being raised “on numerous occasions”.

Mitrov was pleased with the decision but said justice had been slow.

He felt he had been treated like a “second-class” citizen and his health had been severely impacted.

“I can’t tell you how much this has cost me, but it’s a lot of money ... and emotional distress.”

Within three months the council must review its approach to Territorial Authorities, particularly around swimming pools, and its obligation to carry out inspections every three years.

It also must ensure staff are compliant with the Public Records Act, and amend its website so people know there are alternative options to gaining compliance.

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson said they had just received the ruling so could not provide a response.

“We take the Ombudsman's opinion and recommendations seriously and are committed to a thorough review of the letter to ensure we address any concerns appropriately.”

He said it was important to note the council had implemented the recommendations prior to the Ombudsman's involvement.

“Furthermore, earlier this year, these functions underwent an audit by MBIE, which confirmed their satisfaction with the council's processes concerning swimming pool inspections.”

He said the mayor and the “entire council” were aware of the ruling and were committed to treating residents fairly.

“We will respond formally to the Ombudsman within the specified timeframes to ensure a comprehensive and considered response.”

The council must report back to Boshier by November 17 advising what steps it had taken regarding the apology, and January 17 regarding the other recommendations.