Ōtaki to north of Levin project to provide opportunities for business and rangatahi

A presentation at Te Takeretanga o Kura-Hau-PÅ in Levin to learn about opportunities available through the Åtaki to north of Levin project.

The new Ōtaki to north of Levin highway project should bring jobs and opportunities to the region, iwi leaders in Horowhenua say.

Di Rump, the chief executive of Levin-based Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, said the Ō2NL, as it was commonly known, highway and walking and cycling path was so much more than construction.

A representative from local hapū of Ngāti Raukawa, Hayden Turoa, agreed Ō2NL was more than just a roading project.

“It is great to see hapū and iwi leadership guiding such an important project. This has enabled a unique approach that provides for wider community outcomes, inclusive of our marae and hapū across the district.”

Rump said a wide range of services would need to be provided during construction and a wide range of skills would need developing, along with a large workforce.

“Being able to enter in this planning so early means our partnership can make the most of lead times to turn opportunities into reality for our whānau and our hapori (community).”

Ō2NL project partners, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and council partner Horowhenua District Council were committed to realising opportunities it provides for leaving a positive legacy in the rohe and enabling current and future generations to thrive.

As a result, last week, Horowhenua business owners attended a presentation y at Te Takeretanga o Kura-Hau-Pō in Levin to learn about the available opportunities and how the project would involve businesses and provide support.

Ō2NL project director Lonnie Dalzell said providing opportunities for iwi, Māori and local businesses to be involved was critical to the project’s success.

“Ensuring our local iwi, Māori and wider business community get to take part in the construction of the highway is one of our key legacy outcomes. It is a privilege to be led by our iwi and hapū partners as we seek to provide opportunities for these businesses to see economic benefit and to grow in their capabilities, which will have a lasting impact well beyond the end of construction.”

Supplied Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chief executive Di Rump says the highway project is about more than just construction.

Rump said as project partners, Muaūpoko was committed to playing a key role in connecting the community to projects such as Ō2NL.

“This includes ensuring our own members, all Māori and local businesses have the opportunity to participate. We see this as paramount. Our people and our hapori must be part of the uplift in the region and in the benefits which come from this significant impact on our whenua which the highway represents.

“A project of this scale is once in a generation, therefore we are seeking opportunities, not only for those currently in business, but also for those who aspire to owning their own business. There is no time like right now to look at how those aspirations may be fulfilled through Ō2NL.”

To support the goal of providing opportunities for iwi, Māori and local businesses to be involved, iwi partners have been engaging with iwi and Māori businesses for some time to get an understanding of what support they might need for them to take part in construction of the highway and shared user path.

A procurement process for project alliance partners is currently underway.

“This is a significant milestone for the project and takes us a step closer to starting construction in 2025 and completing the new highway in the construction season of 2029,” Dalzell said.

Supporting rangatahi is another important focus of the project, with plans in development for learning and work experience opportunities while construction of the highway was underway.