Concrete company sentenced after worker's arm 'gobbled' up by unguarded conveyor belt

Judge Jonathan Krebs says part of the victim’s impacts statement are “chilling”.

A factory worker caught in an unguarded conveyor belt had to pull himself free leaving his right arm behind.

Then, in a “remarkable display of stoicism”, the victim ran through the Feilding warehouse to another site seeking help.

Judge Jonathan Krebs referred to “chilling parts” of the man’s victim impact statement as the company responsible for his injuries was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

Dunlop Drymix Ltd admitted a WorkSafe charge of exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness and was ordered to pay the man, who has permanent name suppression, $60,000 in emotional harm reparation.

Krebs also fined the company $297,000.

The court heard the owners bought the company and its employees as a “going concern” in July 2021 and immediately undertook a risk assessment of the business.

It identified hazards with the belt, which carried dry mixed concrete to another area to be bagged.

The company installed signs, tapes and cones around the area to keep staff out.

But on the morning of November 26, 2021, the victim, who was a senior worker, carried out “preliminary tasks” before deciding to clean the belt at around 7am.

He was the only person in the area and Krebs said he removed the cones and barriers to clear dust away while the belt was off.

After “realising he needed to do more” he left to get a metal hose for a compressor.

When he returned the belt was on – Krebs said who turned it on and why had not been determined – and he dropped the hose.

Reaching in to retrieve it, the man’s fingers were caught between a roller and the belt. He pulled back but was unable to be freed.

A WorkSafe investigation found the conveyor’s off switch was located in the next warehouse, and its emergency stop was disconnected and non-functional.

Referring to the man’s victim impact statement, Krebs said he remembered his arm being “gobbled” up by the rollers as he looked up at the emergency stop, but knew it wasn’t working.

“The roller had his fingers too tightly, he was unable to pull his hand out...it dragged him into the machine and at one point he feared he would lose his life.

“In a very chilling passage of his victim impact statement he describes the pain and how the pain stopped when his arm was torn from his shoulder.”

He ran to other workers who provided him with first aid and stemmed the bleeding.

Krebs noted these were potentially life-saving actions given the “significant trama” of the injury that could have been “fatal through blood loss”.

The arm was unable to be reattached, and the man was left with “only a little bone”.

WorkSafe prosecutor Karina Sagaga said the incident was “yet another example” of a company failing to guard machines.

The victim suffered “life-changing” injuries and the company did not have a safe operating procedure for those cleaning the belt, she said.

“Any person who undertook cleaning or maintenance of the conveyor belt was exposed to hazard and risked serious harm.”

She said the company did not provide necessary training for employees on what was a “core safety risk”.

Defence lawyer Brett Harris said it was a “terrible case” and the best outcome would be rehabilitation for the worker.

The company was “extremely taken aback” after the accident and had found it “very difficult” but had made sincere attempts to improve things for the victim.

They had paid his wages in full until ACC payments kicked in, and were committed to topping up the 20% shortfall in those payments until December 31.

Harris said they had earlier paid the man $10,000 and “definitely accepts more could have been done” other than erecting the make-shift barrier.

A statement issued by the company after the sentencing said Dunlop Drymix Ltd had always prioritised the rehabilitation and the recovery of the injured worker.

“And our thoughts are with this incredibly resilient worker as he continues with his recovery.”

The starting point for the fine was $540,000 but Krebs allowed a 45% discount for remorse, offers of reparation, guilty pleas and cooperation.

He also made an order for court costs of $3877.27 to be paid to the prosecution.

