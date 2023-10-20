Fairweather reigns supreme at University's Blues awards

Swimmer Erika Fairweather was the supreme award winner at the Massey University Blues sports awards.

More than 140 student athletes were celebrated at the virtual awards ceremony on Thursday night for their academic and athletic achievements.

Alongside the 151 Blues awards recipients, the winners of the five major categories were announced, with Fairweather winning the distance sportswoman of the year and the supreme awards.

It’s been a huge year for the 19-year-old swimmer, with her most recent accolade being breaking the World Cup series record for women’s 400-metre freestyle in Berlin. She beat the previous record by three seconds with a swim of 4 minutes 1.09 seconds.

Fairweather also scored a personal best and a bronze medal at the World Aquatic Championships in the 400-metre freestyle, making her the fifth woman to go below four minutes in this event.

She holds the New Zealand open records for women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the women’s 4x50m relay and 4x200m relay.

She’s also working towards a Bachelor of Science degree. Fairweather said she was pleased to be acknowledged.

“It’s been a massive year in sport throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, so to be recognised with this award is super special.”

Distance sportsman of the year went to freeskier and Bachelor of Business student Luca Harrington, who at the start of the month won gold at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Australia New Zealand Cup slopestyle competition, as part of the Cardrona NZ freestyle nationals.

His other major accomplishments included placing fourth in the slopestyle at the World Cup in Switzerland, fifth in the Big Air at the freeski world championships in Georgia and first in slopestyle at the Rev Tour Aspen in the United States.

Harrington said it was an honour to just be a finalist given the talented company.

Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images Freeskier Luca Harrington won the award for distance sportsman of the year.

New Zealand representative in touch rugby and New Zealand junior hockey squad member in hockey Mary Ieremia-Allan came away with a Blue for each sport and the campus-sportswoman-of-the-year award.

She was the co-captain of the New Zealand Touch Blacks open women’s team for the trans-Tasman series against Japan and Australia and was named most valuable player.

She plays for the 07 Heat women in the Premier Touch League and for the Waikato open women’s team, while studying towards a Bachelor of Design with honours.

Surf life saver and Bachelor of Arts student Fergus Eadie was named campus sportsman of the year, with an impressive list of accomplishments.

A member of the New Zealand Black Fins surf lifesaving team, he competed at the 2022 world championships in Italy, winning a gold in tube rescue, a silver for overall team placing and bronze in both the 50 carry and 100 rescue medley.

He also won three individual gold medals, four individual silvers and four team gold medals at the 2022 New Zealand surf lifesaving pool rescue championships.

Upon accepting his award, Fergus congratulated his fellow athletes and reminded them that this moment was the start of something great for them all.

The evening, hosted by pole vaulter and student athlete Eliza McCartney and Dr Bevan Erueti, also featured guest speaker Anna Green, who spoke about her career in professional football, being a Massey alumna and life beyond sport.