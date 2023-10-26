Academic appointed to advise Welsh Government on review of school improvement

Massey University education expert Jenny Poskitt has been named as part of an international group advising the Welsh Government.

Associate Professor Jenny Poskitt​ of Massey University has been appointed to an international reference group advising on a review of school improvement in Wales.

Poskitt, an educational assessment expert within Massey’s college of humanities and social sciences, is based at the university’s Manawatū campus and lives in Palmerston North.

She joins a prestigious cohort of international experts in the reference group, including Professor Louise Hayward from Glasgow University, Professor Anne Looney from Dublin City University, Professor Claire Wyatt-Smith from the Catholic University of Australia, Professor Louis Volante of Brock University in Canada, and Professor Dylan Jones, who is the deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David​.

The group’s aim was to advise on enhancing co-operation and wellbeing across the education sector, as well as improving student achievement and wellbeing.

The Massey college’s pro vice-chancellor, Professor Cynthia White​, said: “Dr Poskitt is recognised for her extensive experience in educational assessment, not only in her university roles, but also in contributions of practical, research and policy advice to various professional organisations, ministry and government groups.

“Being a member of this international reference group provides a wonderful opportunity for international collaboration and critique of the best of educational practice, research and policy that will have mutual benefits for Wales and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Poskitt is involved in multiple educational organisations, including being president of the New Zealand Assessment Institute.

She is a member of the Ministry of Education expert assessment panel, chairperson of the technical overview group assessment committee for the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, and an education expert on the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners’ Academic Tāhuhu committee.

She is also New Zealand’s representative at the International Educational Assessment Network and has previous experience advising the South Australian Certificate of Education Board and advising the Scottish Government.