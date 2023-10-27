Decorated professor and veterinary science pioneer dies

Neil Bruere in 2013 when he received an international lifetime achievement award for his work in veterinary science.

One of the founding staff members of Massey University’s school of veterinary science has died.

Neil Bruere died last Saturday aged 96.

He had a long career as a vet and was one of the foundation members of the vet school at Massey University in 1964 and worked there until he retired in the 1990s. He was the head of the veterinary clinical sciences department.

In 2006 he was made an officer of the order of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to veterinary science.

In 2013 he became the first New Zealander to receive a lifetime service award from the International Sheep Veterinary Association honouring his service and contribution to veterinary science for the sheep industry and the wider veterinary profession.

He was made an honorary life member of the NZ Veterinary Association in 2012.

Born in Canterbury, he started his career helping on his aunt's farm during World War II when his older cousins were serving overseas.

There was no vet school in New Zealand then, so he studied veterinary science at the University of Sydney, and it was while in Australia that he met his wife Betsy, who survives him. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021.

David Unwin/Stuff Betsy, left, and Neil Bruere in 2021 ahead of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Betsy was from Parkes in rural New South Wales, four and a half hours inland from Sydney.

They met when Neil was working during summer holidays harvesting. They married in 1951 and had five children.

They returned to New Zealand and worked together, starting the first vet clinic on the West Coast in Hokitika. Bruere would spend long hours driving to treat animals.

They later moved to Waikari in north Canterbury and established a clinic, then lived in England for three years, before moving to Palmerston North.

Bruere helped write three books which originally were handbooks for students, but were developed into resources for industry participants.