'I don't want any child to go through what I did': Kaitiaki raising awareness of cochlear implants

A Feilding woman who spent decades searching for a way to hear says the trajectory of her life changed once she received a cochlear implant.

Mel Schmidt, an early childhood teacher of more than 28 years, has always been deaf.

Doctors have been unable to pinpoint if she was born with severe hearing loss, but a specialist has told her it is the result of nerve damage most likely sustained during birth or as a baby.

Her mother had recognised something was wrong early on and, as her biggest ally, repeatedly asked for help.

But instead of getting any assistance, she was “laughed at and ridiculed”, and doctors accused her of having Munchausen syndrome, a rare mental disorder where a person fakes illness.

Schmidt, who was now 45, struggled through each day and was labelled as a “naughty” child in her school years at Whanganui.

”I’ve been deaf my whole life, I could hear nothing.”

She said teachers thought she was just a student who didn’t listen and it “never occurred to them that maybe I couldn’t”.

“School was really hard … there weren’t the systems in place that there are now.”

There was no support for her or her mother until they moved to Auckland and a teacher immediately noticed something was wrong with Schmidt’s hearing.

She “got the ball rolling” and, after having to move back to Whanganui, Schmidt was finally fitted with hearing aids at the age of 12.

“Everything was loud, I’d been in this quiet world for 12 years. The technology in them wasn’t great, so they just amplified everything.

“As if high school wasn’t bad enough. Now I was this freak with these things in my ears, and it just set the tone for the bullying to come.”

Thinking that was as good as it got, Schmidt persevered and went on to train as an ECE teacher, but by her 40s the aids were no longer helping.

“My audiologist at Triton Hearing, Ellen Ma, who I had met earlier, well, I showed her the aids, and she said these are not right.

“They were for someone retired, who needed minimal help to communicate.”

Ma started the process of getting Schmidt a cochlear implant, a small electronic device that bypasses the ears and sends messages directly to the brain, giving people a sense of hearing.

Together they worked on a proposal for the required funding, and Schmidt had to write about what life was like for her and what her concerns were for the future.

One of her biggest worries was if her 9-year-old daughter would grow tired of speaking to her.

“We have a beautiful relationship, and I was really worried we would lose that closeness.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Early childhood education teacher Mel Schmidt has always been an avid reader and believes this is why she can speak well despite her hearing loss.

“People don’t always like it when you have to ask them to repeat themselves, they say ‘oh don’t worry’ and it just crushes you.”

Her mother read to her religiously as a child, and she had “constantly” read chapter books, so she relied heavily on lip-reading.

Because of that, 2021 was particularly rough.

“The pandemic was really hard. Everywhere there were facemasks. I’d find myself in these hopeless situations and would get abused if I asked someone to pull their mask down.

“I even carried a notebook. People were awful, they were vicious ... the worst were people who worked in the healthcare sector.”

Her application for the implant was accepted, and her surgery happened in May 2022.

It was fully funded, at a cost of up to $50,000, and she was flown to Christchurch to have it fitted.

She now had an implant in one ear and a hearing aid in the other.

“It’s hard to explain what it’s like ... but it’s amazing. I can do so many things now.

“I have more confidence, I can make phone calls.”

Assessments done on her quality of life and anxiety and depression levels had also shown marked improvements.

“It’s all these things in your life that are affected.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Mel Schmidt, flanked by Milly Thomson (left) and Ayla Rossiter, was labelled as the naughty child at school because no one knew she was deaf. Now she wears a cochlear implant and is thriving as an ECE teacher at The Learning Garden in Feilding.

As a way of giving back. Schmidt and her fellow kaitiaki at The Learning Garden in Feilding dressed up in bright colours for Loud Shirt Day on Friday.

The annual fundraiser provided funds for the implant surgery, listening and spoken language therapy, audiology, and outreach programmes for more than 1200 Kiwis who benefit from The Hearing House and the Southern Cochlear Implant Programme.

“That is why today is so important to me, I am so passionate about this because I know what it’s like.

“I never want any child to be treated how I was ... or miss out on the things I did.”

The Learning Garden owner Hannah Read said Schmidt was adored by the children she looked after and “embraced” her disability.

“We are a diverse centre ... Mel is Mel and everyone here is treated the same.

“Her families and kids love her ... they have left messages on her [fundraising] page about how great she is.”

The centre also had a Safe Sound Indicator, which worked on a traffic light system to let children know if it was getting too loud.

“The kids just know what to do ... it took a while, but now they know things like, be in front of Mel so she can lip-read.”

To donate, visit The Learning Garden’s page on Facebook or go directly to Schmidt’s fundraising page online at loud-shirt-day.grassrootz.com.