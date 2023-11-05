Rain forces speedway to pull the pin on racing and fireworks

It was “one shower too many” that ultimately forced the cancellation of racing and the highly-anticipated fireworks at Palmerston North Speedway on Saturday night. (File photo)

Try as Palmerston North Speedway track manager Bryan Puklowski did to get the track up to being able to race on, he and his staff were continually beaten back by short intermittent showers.

In the end, Puklowski was forced to cancel the fireworks night spectacular at 7pm with an enormous crowd of families being forced to head to the exit gates, queue and get passes for a replay of the meeting which will occur on November 18.

“We did everything we could to get the meeting under way but in the end it was one shower too many,” Puklowski said.

“I am gutted and really feel for all those that turned up.

“It was the biggest fireworks crowd we have had for a long time and there were a lot of families who had come for a meeting that would have been exciting, ending with the ramp derby and fireworks.”

Puklowski said they were unable to rerun the meeting next Saturday, when there was no meeting scheduled.

“The track really needs a major freshen up with new clay and lime and there is no other time available. We have scheduled to run ramp derby and have the fireworks on the 18th of November.”

With around 8000 at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway, it meant long queues of fans getting their passes, when most will surely return for the curtailed meeting.

From 6pm until the cancellation, in front of a packed grandstand of fans sheltering the Sloon car drivers and track vehicles worked tirelessly to dry the track out.

Then, in a final effort, Robbie Anderson brought the grader onto the track to get rid of the soaked top layer of the surface.

“I was surprised that I got traction and we had the surface almost ready to go when I came off the track,” Anderson said.

“But that last shower left us with nowhere to go as it soaked the base.”