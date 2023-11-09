Rangitāne ancestral leader honoured in Te Marae o Hine–The Square

A new artwork to honour Rangitāne ancestral leader Ereni Te Awe Awe has been created on the ground around the clock tower in Te Marae o Hine-The Square.

A new artwork has been created to honour Rangitāne ancestral leader, Ereni Te Awe Awe, on the ground around the clock tower in Te Marae o Hine-The Square in Palmerston North.

The name of the artwork is Kua kākahutia te rangimarie, or under the cloak of peace, and reflects an important whakatauki (saying/concept) for Rangitāne.

Palmerston North City Council parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod said the project started when the council needed to make significant drainage and surfacing improvements around the Hopwood Clock Tower, and discussed it with Rangitāne.

The previous limestone surface was uneven and challenging for people with mobility constraints.

It was also an undesirable place for people to congregate or host events when water pooled around the clock tower.

“When we decided to undertake a major upgrade of the drainage and surfacing around the Hopwood Clock Tower, we invited iwi to propose an inspiring expression of Rangitāne that could enhance the space.

“This vibrant addition to Te Marae o Hine-The Square not only reinforces the sense of connection and respect for our shared history, but it is a testament to the partnership between the city council and Rangitāne.

“As council, we have the role of kaitiakitanga (caretakership) for Te Marae o Hine-The Square and we have a strong working relationship with Rangitāne.”

SUPPLIED The project started when the council needed to make significant drainage and surfacing improvements around the clock tower.

Landscape architecture group Local developed the artwork with Rangitāne.

In a painting by artist Philip Holmes, Te Awe Awe can be seen wearing a kaitaka (finely woven cloak) with a wide and intricate tāniko border.

Rangitāne and Local created a bold and abstract expression of the tāniko border, to convey the mana of Te Awe Awe.

Born in the 1820s, she was known to have maintained strong relationships with early civic leadership.

Holmes gifted his painting of Te Awe Awe to the city in 2021.

The project cost $240,000.