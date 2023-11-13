Overseas experience for Muay Thai fighter at Olympics of combat sports

Brad Morgan is a para kick boxer. He has one leg and has just been to the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia

Brad Morgan has to go a long way to find a match-up.

The Palmerston North para Muay Thai fighter has just returned from the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia, which are held every four years.

Morgan, 19, has one leg and an artificial leg which puts a cover on when he fights. Because of the lack of other para competitors in New Zealand it was a continual struggle to find opponents.

He was invited to the world games as a New Zealand athlete ambassador for the International Federation of Muay Thai Association and was originally just meant to be part of the closing ceremony.

But once he was there he found out with only a couple of days’ notice he had been selected to enter a demonstration competition, which Morgan said was almost made up on the spot, to show his skills as a Muay Thai para athlete.

It was a wai kru demonstration, a traditional Muay Thai ceremony, where he had to accumulate points by hitting a bag and he won a bronze medal.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Finding fights can be difficult for Morgan.

He said the games were the Olympics of combat sports and the biggest thing he had been to, so to go and be part of a competition was significant.

His event was outside in the evening, so it wasn’t too hot. He spent a lot of time with the Australian team while he was there.

He hoped the event would grow in four years’ time and there would be other para competitors he could fight.

When he was younger he was able to find opponents, but now he was an adult, he said people were hesitant to face him.

“They see it as a lose, lose for them. It’s a stupid mindset. They see it that if they win, they beat a disabled person and if they lose they think it must look bad for them.”

He said he had never heard of another male para competitor in New Zealand.

Most of his nine fights were when he was a junior.

He has fought just three times as a senior: one against an able-bodied competitor, one at the WKA world kickboxing championship in Wales last year, where he won gold in the 18-35 years under-70kg competition and a boxing fight in December last year, which he won on points.

He hoped the sport would keep growing, and more para-athletes would get involved.

While the lack of opponents does make it difficult to stay motivated, he would continue to train all year round and was possibly looking towards a fight in Australia next year.