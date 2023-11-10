Plates laid out to raise money for food rescue Just Zilch

Just Zilch founder Rebecca Culver says they need the community to get behind them.

Palmerston North’s local food rescue, Just Zilch, is holding its first ever black tie fundraising dinner.

The organisation, run mainly by volunteers and through donations, is hoping to secure $20,000 to pay for its operating costs.

The dinner will be held on Thursday at the Vintage Car Club in Kelvin Grove.

Just Zilch founder and managing director Rebecca Culver was appealing to local people to help get Just Zilch to the fundraising target.

“You don’t have to spend $185 on a ticket to help us get there.

Supplied Volunteers are the bread and butter of the food rescue and help to give out the more than $85,000 worth of food Just Zilch supplies to people in need each week.

“We would love to get donations of surplus food and money to help us feed those in need.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a gold coin or fruit and veg from your garden or pallets of surplus food from a big supplier - we’ll take it all. Even better, come and give us your time as a volunteer.”

Just Zilch received $25,000 in Woolworths NZ Food for Good funding as part of Woolworths’ support for food rescue groups across the country, but it needed more to continue its operation.

“The Woolworths NZ funding allows us to continue with two new roles that have helped us grow our capacity to rescue food and feed people.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rebecca Culver says they are hoping to raise $20,000 at the dinner.

“Unfortunately, the need for food is growing so much and we need Manawatū people to get in behind our fundraising effort,” Culver said.

Just Zilch had been operating since 2011, making it New Zealand’s longest running free store.

It provided about $85,000 worth of free food to those in need each week.

The food was collected from all five Countdown/Woolworths stores in Palmerston North and Feilding, Pioneer New World, Fonterra, Corrections, and other corporates, cafes, food outlets and schools.

Just Zilch can be contacted on 022 JZPALMY (022-597-2569) or email ops@justzilch.org.nz.