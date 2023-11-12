Hit-and-run: Police find driver of car that hit a young boy in Whanganui

Police have found the driver of a vehicle that hit a 6-year-old boy on Saturday evening and left the scene. (File photo)

Whanganui police have found the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday night which saw a 6-year-old boy critically injured as he and his friends were coming back from a local park.

In a statement, police confirmed they had been able to identify and locate the vehicle and driver in the Castlecliff area.

“Police want to thank the public for the information they provided,” the statement said.

They were notified of the hit-and-run at about 7.45pm.

A spokesperson said the 6-year-old was struck by the vehicle while crossing Cornfoot St near the intersection of Rangiora St as the group of children were walking home.

“The driver of the car did not stop, and the boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

The vehicle has been described as a small hatchback-sized, light blue-coloured car.

Police are still interested in CCTV footage of the car from anyone in the area or surrounding streets, including Cornfoot St, Manuka St and Poulson St.

The vehicle was likely to have damage to the exterior of the car, police said earlier on Sunday morning.

Police had urged the driver of the vehicle to “do the right thing” and “come forward”.

If anyone has any more information that can assist police in their ongoing investigation, please contact police via 105 and quote reference number 231112/8264.