Two people hospitalised after crash on SH57, near Shannon, Horowhenua

Two people were reported to be trapped after crashing on SH57 on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Two people, who were initially trapped within their vehicle after it crashed on State Highway 57 near Shannon, have been transported to hospital on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash just after 11am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with one crew from Levin and one from Shannon.

Shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews had worked to extricate one person from the car, while the other occupant was helped from the vehicle by firefighters.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance officers assessed, treated and transported two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition, to Palmerston North Hospital.

The spokesperson said a helicopter attended the crash but was not needed .

Waka Kotahi advised motorists that SH57 had reopened following a brief closure due to the crash.