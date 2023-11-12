Two people trapped in car after crashing on SH57, near Shannon, Horowhenua

Two people were reported to be trapped after crashing on SH57 on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Two people are reported to be trapped within their vehicle after it crashed on State Highway 57 near Shannon on Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash just after 11.10am.

A police spokesperson said police were still at the scene of the crash where two people were initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

Traffic was being diverted, and a helicopter was on route to the scene, they said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with one crew from Levin and one from Shannon.

Shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews had worked to extricate one person from the car, while the other occupant was helped from the vehicle by firefighters.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists that delays are possible in the area and an update will be provided when more information becomes available.