One person seriously injured in single vehicle crash in Palmerston North

One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night after the car they were in crashed into a tree. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after crashing their car into a tree in Milson, Palmerston North on Sunday night .

Emergency services responded to the crash about 10pm on John F Kennedy Drive, a police spokesperson said.

It was reported one person was transported to hospital in a “serious condition”, the spokesperson said.

The road had been partially blocked for a short period while emergency services responded.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with one crew from Milson and another from Palmerston North to the scene where they helped to get one person out of the car, shift manager Karen McDonald said.

Afterwards, crews assisted police and Hato Hone St John with scene protection.

St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager to the scene, a spokesperson said.

Ambulance officers assessed one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Palmerston North hospital.