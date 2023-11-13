Manawatū women stumble in season opener against Taranaki

Hannah Rowe top scored for Manawatū against Taranaki on Sunday. (File photo).

Manawatū’s defence of the Shrimpton Trophy got off to a rough start with an opening-round loss in New Plymouth.

Manawatū lost to Taranaki by six wickets in the first round of the Central Districts women’s 40-over competition.

Batting first, Manawatū were bowled out for 168 in 37.1 overs, then Taranaki chased it down in 35.2 overs, reaching 170-4.

Manawatū Opener Sally Wenham scored 37 from 70 balls, but they lost a few wickets at the other end until Hannah Rowe came in at No 5 and they steadied things.

The pair put on a partnership of 78 before Wenham was out and Rowe went a bit later for 69 from 59 balls, but they didn’t have any other meaningful contributions.

Taranaki bowler Cristabel Chatonzwa cleaned up the tail taking 3-28, while Grace Foreman and Anika Scott took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Taranaki openers Nat Dodd and Jessie Hollard got them off to a strong start with an opening stand of 94.

Dodd scored 61 and Hollard 47, which knocked off most of the target.

Despite the best efforts of Manawatū spinners Wenham and Molly Noema-Barnett, who took two wickets each, Taranaki reached the total with plenty of overs to spare.

Manawatū next play Hawke’s Bay in Napier on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Central Hinds start the Hallyburton Johnston Shield one-day competition in Palmerston North this weekend, with games against Canterbury at Fitzherbert Park on Saturday and Sunday.