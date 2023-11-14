Fire crews attend a roof fire in a commercial building in Whanganui

Firefighters were called to a commercial building in Whanganui on Tuesday morning for a roof fire. (File photo)

Firefighters have extinguished a fire within the roof of a commercial building in central Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a small blaze at 6.34am Tuesday.

Two crews from Whanganui station were sent to the scene, shift manager Karen McDonald said.

Crews were able to extinguish a “small fire” in the roof of the building and were currently in overhaul mode, McDonald said.

Firefighters would be dampening down the area and making sure there are no hotspots before leaving the scene.